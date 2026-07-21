Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 194,114 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 194.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,943 shares of the computer maker's stock after buying an additional 194,114 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in HP were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in HP by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

Get HP alerts: Sign Up

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. HP's payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,275,496. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HP wasn't on the list.

While HP currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here