Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 27,492 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 143.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 27,492 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get MRSH alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRSH opened at $181.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.60 and a 1-year high of $213.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marsh & McLennan Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marsh & McLennan Companies wasn't on the list.

While Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here