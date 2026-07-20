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Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 2,911 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Carlisle Companies logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter, buying 2,911 additional shares and bringing its total to 45,434 shares valued at about $14.8 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: while some firms raised price targets to $425 and maintained outperform ratings, the overall consensus remains Hold with an average target price of $402.14.
  • Carlisle reported better-than-expected earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter, though revenue came in below estimates; the company also paid a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share, implying a 1.3% yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Carlisle Companies.

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,434 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Carlisle Companies worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $402.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $345.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.69. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $293.43 and a 12-month high of $435.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies's payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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