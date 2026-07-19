Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Boosts Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 169.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,518 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in RTX were worth $21,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company's stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,378,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,970,000 after acquiring an additional 375,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 27.4% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

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RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Article Title

RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Article Title

RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Article Title

Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reports about NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX gaming GPUs, including launch delays, hotspot temperature issues and SEGA collaborations, do not appear to be material drivers for RTX Corporation’s stock and are likely to be a naming coincidence.

RTX Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE RTX opened at $193.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $143.56 and a one year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $260.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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