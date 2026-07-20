Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 33,710 Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,104 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 33,710 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned 0.11% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Future Fund LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 27.2% in the first quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 87,920 shares of the company's stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 103,188 shares of the company's stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company's stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $93.41 on Monday. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $110.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average of $93.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.BJ's Wholesale Club's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,886,812.07. The trade was a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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