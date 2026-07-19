Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 338,298 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 143.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,903 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 338,298 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 0.7% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Amphenol were worth $68,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of APH stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.01. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.19 and a 52 week high of $178.52. The stock has a market cap of $185.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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