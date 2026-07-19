Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 7,075 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,663 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Amgen were worth $33,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 331.6% during the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $366.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.38. The stock has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $269.77 and a one year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 target price on Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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