Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys New Stake in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Cummins by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Cummins by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 52 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $659.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $674.90 and a 200 day moving average of $616.91. The firm has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $344.02 and a one year high of $737.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Cummins's dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $610.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $740.07.

View Our Latest Report on Cummins

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total value of $3,481,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,773.06. The trade was a 29.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.92, for a total value of $518,971.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,912,010.72. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,579 shares of company stock worth $9,377,684 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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