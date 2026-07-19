Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Cuts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,070 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $29,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ANB Bank grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 2,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 73,889 shares of the company's stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 54,607 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company's stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.21.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE HWM opened at $272.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.45 and a 52 week high of $290.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.67.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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