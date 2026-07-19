Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,718 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 21,617 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Visa were worth $92,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invariant Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.1% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,201 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $15,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $358.51 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $365.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. The trade was a 40.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $398.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here