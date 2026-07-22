Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Decreases Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $535.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $550.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.90. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $272.12 and a 52-week high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $644.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.83, for a total value of $5,688,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,737,235.08. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 535,379 shares of company stock valued at $299,468,343. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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