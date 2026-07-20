Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,743 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,072 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Haven Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $366.24 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.76 and a 1 year high of $410.98. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $376.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.45. The company has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $385.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here