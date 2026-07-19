Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,688 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,292 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned 0.07% of Sysco worth $23,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, Director John M. Hinshaw acquired 13,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sysco from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company's 50-day moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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