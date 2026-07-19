Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Grows Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 273.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,690 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 97,870 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $301.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.93 and a 200-day moving average of $256.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $303.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. Union Pacific's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

Trending Headlines about Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific received the first rail from Rocky Mountain Steel’s new $1.2 billion Pueblo mill, kicking off a seven-year domestic supply contract that could improve rail-input reliability and support efficiency. Article Title

Union Pacific received the first rail from Rocky Mountain Steel’s new $1.2 billion Pueblo mill, kicking off a seven-year domestic supply contract that could improve rail-input reliability and support efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive, with recent price-target increases and buy/outperform-style ratings helping reinforce expectations for stronger earnings and continued momentum. Article Title

Several analysts remain constructive, with recent price-target increases and buy/outperform-style ratings helping reinforce expectations for stronger earnings and continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Heading into Q2 results, earnings estimates have been rising as stronger freight demand may offset volume and supply-chain pressures, which could set up a positive catalyst if Union Pacific beats expectations. Article Title

Heading into Q2 results, earnings estimates have been rising as stronger freight demand may offset volume and supply-chain pressures, which could set up a positive catalyst if Union Pacific beats expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation article said Union Pacific looks fairly valued on cash flow, suggesting the shares may be closer to intrinsic value than deeply discounted, which is less of a near-term trading catalyst. Article Title

A valuation article said Union Pacific looks fairly valued on cash flow, suggesting the shares may be closer to intrinsic value than deeply discounted, which is less of a near-term trading catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Dan Loeb’s Third Point cut its Union Pacific stake by more than 90% while also slashing other railroad holdings, a move that may pressure sentiment around the sector amid merger uncertainty. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $299.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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