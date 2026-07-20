Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,337 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,038 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoom Communications from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Communications

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $1,350,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $770,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,041.60. The trade was a 19.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 48,517 shares of company stock worth $5,061,783 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Zoom Communications stock opened at $91.13 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.01. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.15 and a 12-month high of $114.74.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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