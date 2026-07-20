Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $10.77 Million Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,992 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 22,168 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 484.1% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $137.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.50.

View Our Latest Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $120.51 on Monday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $156.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company's fifty day moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average is $124.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Further Reading

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