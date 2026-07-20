Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $16.04 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,149 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Chubb were worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $352.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $332.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.76. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $365.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's payout ratio is 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $357.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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