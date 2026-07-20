Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $16.90 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,101 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 50,615 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in AMETEK were worth $16,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 16.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 65.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,227 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 105.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $236.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.61 and a 1 year high of $244.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.11 and a 200-day moving average of $226.52.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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