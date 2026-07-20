Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $17.68 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,224 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned about 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $17,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $409,661,000 after buying an additional 669,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $389,702,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EMCOR Group by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 560,477 shares of the construction company's stock worth $342,894,000 after acquiring an additional 453,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock worth $781,239,000 after acquiring an additional 327,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $156,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,211,141.25. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $741.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $829.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $780.76. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.00 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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