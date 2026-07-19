Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $25.87 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,933 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,469 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.5%

PM stock opened at $192.72 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $194.62. The company has a market cap of $300.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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