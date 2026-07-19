Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $28.35 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,233 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 122,456 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $107.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $108.97. The business's 50 day moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Bank of America upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

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About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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