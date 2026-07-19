Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $33.22 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,982 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 34,317 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Walmart were worth $33,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisortrust Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC now owns 67,142 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its holdings in Walmart by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 384,034 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $47,728,000 after acquiring an additional 275,337 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,416,580 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $300,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,632 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 275,341 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 81,635 shares during the period. Finally, Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $20,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,037 shares in the company, valued at $82,021,470.96. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,691,920. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of WMT opened at $114.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.43 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $909.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business's fifty day moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average is $122.04.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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