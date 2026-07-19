Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $34.27 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,943 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Home Depot by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Trading Down 2.5%

HD opened at $339.22 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $326.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.24. The firm has a market cap of $338.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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