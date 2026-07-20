Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,637 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $99,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $6,459,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 77,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 22,618 shares of the company's stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $252.93 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.82. The firm has a market cap of $608.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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