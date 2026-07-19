Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 80,185 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 0.9% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $80,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,306,000. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $848.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $949.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver.

Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight view and a $1,750 price target , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power.

Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an view and a , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment.

Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment. Positive Sentiment: Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles.

Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes.

The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Micron: Things Change

Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group.

Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment.

Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s recent sharp pullback has revived worries that the memory cycle may be peaking, even though several bullish articles argue the long-term demand story remains intact.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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