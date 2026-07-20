Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 14,477 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 187,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $94,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in T-Mobile US by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $62,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,922 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 36,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.96.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $192.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $184.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: TMUS still screens as an earnings-growth story, with Erste Group Bank’s FY2027 EPS estimate at $13.52, well above the current full-year consensus of $10.53, suggesting solid longer-term profit potential.

TMUS still screens as an earnings-growth story, with Erste Group Bank’s FY2027 EPS estimate at $13.52, well above the current full-year consensus of $10.53, suggesting solid longer-term profit potential. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to focus on upcoming earnings, with several previews noting that T-Mobile may not have the usual setup for a clear beat, keeping investor expectations cautious ahead of the report.

Analysts continue to focus on upcoming earnings, with several previews noting that T-Mobile may not have the usual setup for a clear beat, keeping investor expectations cautious ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: One valuation update trimmed T-Mobile’s fair value estimate to $253.88 from $259.08, reflecting a modestly more conservative view tied to competitive concerns around Starlink and spectrum strategy. T Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Cut As Starlink Risks Shape Analyst Views

One valuation update trimmed T-Mobile’s fair value estimate to $253.88 from $259.08, reflecting a modestly more conservative view tied to competitive concerns around Starlink and spectrum strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group also slightly cut FY2026 EPS to $10.45 from $10.47, a small reduction that does not materially change the outlook but adds to the cautious tone.

Erste Group also slightly cut FY2026 EPS to $10.45 from $10.47, a small reduction that does not materially change the outlook but adds to the cautious tone. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure on the stock appears to be pre-earnings caution, as investors weigh whether growth can match expectations and whether competitive threats could limit upside.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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