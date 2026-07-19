Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 501,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 411,282 shares of the company's stock worth $37,418,000 after buying an additional 38,897 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,183,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company's stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More TotalEnergies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TotalEnergies said the war-driven rally in oil and gas prices should boost second-quarter profit, with the company expecting stronger Q2 earnings than previously anticipated. Reuters: TotalEnergies expects higher Q2 profit after war-related oil, gas rally

TotalEnergies said the war-driven rally in oil and gas prices should boost second-quarter profit, with the company expecting stronger Q2 earnings than previously anticipated. Positive Sentiment: The company also lowered its estimated production hit from the Middle East conflict after restarting output in some regional countries, reducing a key near-term risk. WSJ: TotalEnergies Lowers Estimated Production Hit From Iran War

The company also lowered its estimated production hit from the Middle East conflict after restarting output in some regional countries, reducing a key near-term risk. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for TotalEnergies, signaling improved earnings visibility versus prior forecasts.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for TotalEnergies, signaling improved earnings visibility versus prior forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes that despite a stronger earnings outlook, shares dipped at times on a softer LNG trading outlook, which tempers some of the enthusiasm. Yahoo Finance: TotalEnergies forecasts stronger second-quarter earnings but shares fall on softer LNG outlook

Recent coverage also notes that despite a stronger earnings outlook, shares dipped at times on a softer LNG trading outlook, which tempers some of the enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: A broader comparison piece from Zacks argued Chevron has a slight long-term edge over TotalEnergies, but this is more a valuation/portfolio debate than a direct catalyst for TTE. Zacks: CVX vs. TTE

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $49.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report).

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