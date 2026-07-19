Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases 21,270 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,712 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Autodesk were worth $22,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $867,480,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44,345.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280,515 shares of the software company's stock valued at $675,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,384 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,989,372 shares of the software company's stock valued at $884,884,000 after purchasing an additional 952,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,868,159 shares of the software company's stock worth $552,994,000 after purchasing an additional 950,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,103,376 shares of the software company's stock worth $503,521,000 after purchasing an additional 936,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the acquisition, the director owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.20 per share, with a total value of $378,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,935 shares of company stock worth $1,666,644. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $218.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $185.50 and a one year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Weiss Ratings cut Autodesk from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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