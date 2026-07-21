Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Raises Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 199.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 263,628 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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