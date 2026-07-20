Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 393.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,738 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 76,353 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maseco LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of JCI stock opened at $140.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $141.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $102.09 and a 1 year high of $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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