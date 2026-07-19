Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG $UBS

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,312 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 47,444 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in UBS Group were worth $21,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,105,725 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,423,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,889,413,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,107,264 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,968,807,000 after buying an additional 2,938,827 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 35,932,192 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,676,302,000 after buying an additional 629,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,605,781 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,371,044,000 after buying an additional 4,744,982 shares during the period.

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UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm's 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

See Also

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