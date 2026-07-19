Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 10,847 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,415 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,847 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned 0.08% of Jabil worth $21,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Jabil by 4,144.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at $19,849,920. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,842,340. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,263 shares of company stock worth $1,418,200. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Argus set a $475.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $453.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $300.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.35. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $428.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here