Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 13,374 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,203 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,374 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Edison International worth $19,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE EIX opened at $77.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80. Edison International has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $79.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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