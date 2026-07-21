Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 246,347 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,400 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 246,347 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in CRH were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,117,664 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,873,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,476,939,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CRH by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,895,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,106,927,000 after buying an additional 11,167,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRH by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,709,575 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,827,252,000 after buying an additional 5,916,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,172,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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CRH Stock Down 3.0%

CRH stock opened at $99.81 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $93.58 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.97.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $141.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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