Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 35,922 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,965 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 35,922 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,780 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. ANB Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 94,501 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,778 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Benchmark assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.31.

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Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $97.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $123.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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