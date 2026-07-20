Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 61,204 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,092 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 61,204 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Wabtec were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wabtec by 809.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,297 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,508,000 after buying an additional 135,553 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $659,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,083 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,485 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,710 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 897.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Wabtec Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $261.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $184.26 and a fifty-two week high of $284.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.08.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAB

Insider Activity

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,571. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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