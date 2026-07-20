Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 7,076 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,925 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 7,076 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $413.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.97 and a 200-day moving average of $423.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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