Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes $12.81 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,682 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. ANB Bank lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,539 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $49,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 612,079 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $89,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 93.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,190 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,555,000 after purchasing an additional 114,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NRG Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.93.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE NRG opened at $129.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $189.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The company's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report).

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