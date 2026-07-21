Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes $3.48 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Quarry LP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 119 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company's stock.

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Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $129.16 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $402.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. Charter Communications's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. New Street Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $328.00 to $302.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $185.00 to $125.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $249.12.

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Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Mauricio Ramos acquired 9,929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.93 per share, with a total value of $1,399,293.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,217.37. This represents a 105.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade Davis bought 5,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.72 per share, for a total transaction of $995,068.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,203,011. The trade was a 478.53% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,116. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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