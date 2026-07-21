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Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Carrier Global logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mediolanum International Funds Ltd opened a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter, buying 96,886 shares worth about $5.27 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other investors holding about 91% of Carrier Global’s stock; several firms also increased their stakes recently.
  • Analysts remain generally constructive on CARR, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $73.51, while the stock recently traded down 2.3% to $67.08.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 41.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,967 shares of the company's stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company's stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.51.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:CARR opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.99%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Carrier Global's payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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