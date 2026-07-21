Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,290 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $8,157,000.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,197,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 5,701.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $61,707,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

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Synopsys Trading Down 1.5%

Synopsys stock opened at $378.46 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.00 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $466.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

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