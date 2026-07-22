Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,534 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,708,877 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,192,357,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,981 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,087,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,017,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,347 shares of the construction company's stock worth $631,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,608 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $620,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,030.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,140.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on URI

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $1,010.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $701.59 and a one year high of $1,143.69. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,043.86 and its 200-day moving average is $913.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.86 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.85 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

See Also

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