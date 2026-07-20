Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Trims Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,625 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in McKesson were worth $20,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $960.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $2,701,869.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,259.23. This trade represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.56, for a total value of $6,715,898.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,081.64. This trade represents a 58.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,748 shares of company stock worth $22,262,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $842.14 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $637.00 and a 1 year high of $999.00. The firm has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $771.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $838.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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