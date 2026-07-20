Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Trims Position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,549 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 30,518 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned about 0.15% of Gildan Activewear worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 14,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 448 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank restated a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $54.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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