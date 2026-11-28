Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Free Report) by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,647,660 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,565,422 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Medline worth $91,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medline by 68.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in Medline in the third quarter worth $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medline by 100.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Medline by 86.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Medline during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Medline alerts: Sign Up

Medline Price Performance

Shares of MDLN stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96. Medline has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $50.88.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter. Medline had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.84%. Research analysts expect that Medline will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Medline

These are some of the MDLN headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reportedly forecast strong price appreciation for Medline, providing a potential bullish signal, though the available report does not specify its price target or rationale. Wells Fargo forecast article

Wells Fargo reportedly forecast strong price appreciation for Medline, providing a potential bullish signal, though the available report does not specify its price target or rationale. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action against Medline for investors who bought shares from December 16, 2025, through August 4, 2026. The suit alleges securities-law violations; a January 25, 2027 deadline applies for investors seeking lead-plaintiff status. The notices largely concern the same lawsuit, not separate cases, and the allegations have not been established. Class action notice

Several law firms publicized a securities class action against Medline for investors who bought shares from December 16, 2025, through August 4, 2026. The suit alleges securities-law violations; a January 25, 2027 deadline applies for investors seeking lead-plaintiff status. The notices largely concern the same lawsuit, not separate cases, and the allegations have not been established. Negative Sentiment: A report said Medline’s private-equity backer sold 14.2 million shares for about $499 million. A sizable shareholder sale can weigh on sentiment, although it does not by itself indicate a change in the company’s business outlook. Share sale report

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,570,999 shares of Medline stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $90,884,814.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,231,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $715,182,924.05. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,348,676 shares of company stock valued at $224,525,137. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MDLN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medline from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore set a $39.00 target price on shares of Medline in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Medline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $37.00 price target on shares of Medline and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medline currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Medline

Medline Profile

Medline Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of medical-surgical products and a provider of supply-chain services for healthcare organizations. Its customers include hospitals, surgery centers, physician offices, long-term care facilities and home-care providers. The company's offerings include exam gloves, medical apparel, personal protective equipment, wound-care and incontinence products, surgical supplies and procedure kits. Medline also provides logistics and supply-chain services designed to help healthcare customers source and manage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medline, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medline wasn't on the list.

While Medline currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report