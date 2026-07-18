Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,140 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Medpace accounts for about 1.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.10% of Medpace worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 65.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,170,000 after acquiring an additional 404,226 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 205.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 211,411 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,198,000 after buying an additional 183,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,049 shares of the company's stock worth $194,920,000 after purchasing an additional 166,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $537.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.76. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.70 and a twelve month high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $495.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $469.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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