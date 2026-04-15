Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,072 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Medpace accounts for about 2.3% of McGuire Investment Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Medpace worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company's stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 714 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company's stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Medpace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals support the rally: Medpace reported a clear beat on the last quarterly report (Q: $4.67 EPS vs. $4.18 est.; revenue $708.5M, +32% y/y) and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $16.68–$17.50 — factors that improve near-term earnings visibility and likely underpin buying interest.

Recent fundamentals support the rally: Medpace reported a clear beat on the last quarterly report (Q: $4.67 EPS vs. $4.18 est.; revenue $708.5M, +32% y/y) and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $16.68–$17.50 — factors that improve near-term earnings visibility and likely underpin buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes MEDP has recently outpaced the broader market, reflecting investor focus on the company's growth metrics and margins. Read More.

Market commentary notes MEDP has recently outpaced the broader market, reflecting investor focus on the company's growth metrics and margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced class actions or investor-alerts alleging securities-law violations covering purchases from April 22, 2025 to February 9, 2026; firms are soliciting plaintiffs and flagging June lead-plaintiff/filing deadlines — this creates reputational and potential financial risk (defense costs, settlements) and can pressure the stock until the litigation path clears. Examples: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More..

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total value of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $564.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $486.67.

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Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP opened at $520.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. Medpace had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 118.82%. The business had revenue of $708.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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