Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,514 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,895 shares during the quarter. Medpace comprises approximately 1.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Medpace worth $35,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 65.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,170,000 after purchasing an additional 404,226 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medpace by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 18.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 85,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Medpace by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,883 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Medpace Trading Up 0.0%

MEDP stock opened at $467.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.07 and a twelve month high of $628.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.82.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Medpace from $565.00 to $477.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $467.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Further Reading

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