Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Stake Trimmed by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,721 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Medpace were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA increased its stake in Medpace by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,542 shares of the company's stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the company's stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Inc boosted its position in Medpace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 2,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. Mizuho set a $582.00 price objective on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.08.

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Medpace Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $454.25 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $294.07 and a one year high of $628.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $456.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.93.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The firm's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed against Medpace alleging violations of federal securities laws and investor harm. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed against Medpace alleging violations of federal securities laws and investor harm. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits center on purchases made between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, with investors urged to act before the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk and uncertainty in focus. Article Title

The lawsuits center on purchases made between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, with investors urged to act before the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk and uncertainty in focus. Neutral Sentiment: One item noted a management change, with Medpace elevating Brad Hansman to an executive operations role, but this appears to be a routine corporate update with no immediate market-moving detail. Article Title

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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