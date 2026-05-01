Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Purchased by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,228 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,433 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.07% of Medtronic worth $80,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Medtronic's payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Medtronic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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